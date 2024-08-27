Ukrainian Pilots Begin Using F-16s Against Russia

Ukraine started using F-16 warplanes in combat as Russia mounted a massive aerial assault on civilian infrastructure, according to a U.S. official.

F-16s are the most sophisticated weapon that the U.S.-led coalition has supplied Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The White House and Pentagon had initially held off on providing them, concerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would view the act as escalation of the war, USA Today reported.

U.S. allies supplied the fighter jets, and Ukrainian pilots have trained for months in the U.S. to fly them. The first F-16s arrived in Ukraine early in August.

The official who confirmed their use in combat was not authorized to speak publicly.

The jets can defend Ukrainian airspace from Russian incursions by shooting down drones and missiles and providing support for troops on the ground.

In the last few days, Russia has been hitting Ukrainian power stations with some of the largest barrages of missiles and glide bombs since the war began in February 2022.

The Biden administration agreed to supply Ukraine with F-16s last year after pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose pilots have been flying inferior Soviet-era warplanes.

The White House and Pentagon repeatedly resisted requests for advanced weaponry over fears that their use against Russia would provoke Putin to widen the war, but that has not happened since the Pentagon has supplied long-range, rocket artillery and its main battle tank, the Abrams.

