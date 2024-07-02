Biden Administration Proposes New Rule To Protect 36M Workers From Heat-Related Injuries

Loading... Loading...

The Biden administration has introduced a new rule to address excessive heat in the workplace, aiming to protect millions of workers from heat-related illnesses.

What Happened: The proposed rule, if implemented, would safeguard an estimated 36 million U.S. workers from heat-related injuries, making it the first major federal safety standard of its kind, reported the Associated Press.

The rule would apply to a wide range of workers, including those in agriculture, delivery, construction, landscaping, and indoor workers in warehouses, factories, and kitchens.

Employers would be required to identify heat hazards, develop emergency response plans, and provide training to employees and supervisors on the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses. They would also need to establish rest breaks, provide shade and water, and implement heat acclimatization for new workers.

Penalties for heat-related violations would significantly increase, in line with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rules. The proposed rule is set to be highlighted by President Joe Biden during a briefing on extreme weather.

Why It Matters: Despite increased awareness of the risks posed by high temperatures, protections for those routinely exposed to heat have been lacking. An estimated 2,300 people in the U.S. died from heat-related illnesses in 2023, with workers with prolonged exposure being particularly vulnerable.

Heat protection laws in the U.S. have consistently encountered resistance from industry, including chambers of commerce and other business associations. According to the report, critics argue that a universal mandate would pose significant challenges in implementation across diverse industries.

The proposal comes at a time when the U.S. is experiencing extreme heat waves, with temperatures soaring to triple digits in several states. The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and watches for various areas, including the San Fernando Valley, Ventura County, and Bakersfield in California, as well as the Midwest, Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

