Joe Manchin Expresses Disappointment In Congress' Inaction Over Nation's Rising $35 Trillion Debt: 'It's A Shame ... No One Cares About It'

The initiative for a bipartisan commission to address the United States' escalating $34.6 trillion debt appears to be stalling in Congress.

What Happened

The bipartisan commission, an idea advocated by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson since his inauguration, has encountered resistance from both political parties, effectively halting its progress, according to the Associated Press.

Left-leaning Democrats and advocacy groups are concerned that the commission would suggest reductions to Social Security benefits. On the other hand, some Republicans and right-leaning organizations are opposed to the commission, fearing it would propose tax hikes.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the sponsor of the Senate's debt commission bill, expressed his disappointment, saying, "No one seems to care. It’s a shame, $34.6 trillion in debt. No one cares about it."

The proposed commission would be a 16-member panel, with the responsibility of recommending measures to balance the federal budget and enhance the long-term fiscal health of Medicare and Social Security.

Despite the grim outlook, supporters of the bill, including Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., maintain optimism, asserting that the commission's approval by the end of this Congress is still achievable.

Why It Matters

The impasse in Congress over the formation of a bipartisan commission to address the national debt underscores the deep political divisions over how to manage the country's fiscal health. With the national debt reaching record levels, the need for a comprehensive strategy to balance the budget and ensure the sustainability of critical social programs like Medicare and Social Security is more urgent than ever. However, the divergent views on tax increases and spending cuts present significant hurdles to reaching a consensus. The fate of the proposed commission, and its potential impact on the national debt, remains uncertain.

