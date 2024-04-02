DEA Revisits Proposed Ban On Two Psychedelic Compounds: Researchers Disagree, Insist On Hearings

Loading... Loading...

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is revisiting its stance on the classification of two psychedelic compounds, 2,5-dimethoxy-4-iodoamphetamine (DOI) and 2,5-dimethoxy-4-chloroamphetamine (DOC), reported Marijuana Moment.

DEA's Proposed Ban On DOI And DOC

DOI and DOC have been proposed to be listed as Schedule I substances under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). If added to the Schedule I list, these compounds would be officially considered as having high abuse potential with no recognized medical use.

The evaluation is being disputed by experts. Three formal requests for a hearing were submitted, prompting a reconsideration by the agency. The listing raises concerns within the scientific community and companies developing neurological and medical research that rely on them.

Chemically, DOI and DOC are analogs of the Schedule I hallucinogen DOM. The effects and pharmacological action of DOI and DOC are similar to those of other schedule I hallucinogens, such as DOM and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). These precedents will present a challenge for those who dispute the proposed ban.

The DEA has now agreed to hold a hearing on June 10, 2024, at their Arlington, VA facility, in a show of willingness to engage in further dialogue before reaching a final decision.

History Repeating Itself

This is not the DEA's first attempt to tighten controls over these compounds. Discussion has been going on since 2018 when the first report was filed. The agency proposed a similar rule in April 2022, only to withdraw it later in August for further review. The core arguments for the proposed classification remain grounded in the compounds' similarity to other Schedule I hallucinogens, like DOM and LSD, known for their potent effects and potential for abuse, but serious evidence of health-related issues involving abuse and death among users is lacking.

As in cannabis, the DEA ruling will have consequences for the future development of the medical industry including research based on these heavily controlled compounds. It could also affect advances in medical treatment for depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.