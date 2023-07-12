DeSantis' Quiet Veto Cost Florida $377M In Federal Energy Support: 'Real Loss,' Says Expert

Florida reportedly lost millions of dollars of federal energy funding, as Governor Ron DeSantis quietly rejected the assistance.

What Happened: The funding, a majority of which was earmarked for energy-efficiency rebates, DeSantis rejected amounted to $377 million, Bloomberg reported, citing blogsite Capitolist, which has ties with state utility Florida Power & Light Co.

Some of the funding was also meant for electrification as part of the Inflation Reduction Act and money from the bipartisan infrastructure legislation that became law in 2021, the report said.

Florida's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service's Office of Energy reportedly noted that Energy Department that it was “respectfully” withdrawing applications for the funds. This followed DeSantis issuing a one-line veto, rejecting a $5 million grant for the state to set up programs to distribute the rebates.

Why It's Important: DeSantis' rejection could ultimately affect people as the federal funding directly benefit homeowners and renters, experts say.

“These rebates mean that people in Florida would get lower utility bills and healthier and more comfortable homes as well as lower greenhouse gas emissions,” said Lowell Ungar, director of federal policy for the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.

“The federal money will help pay for that so it will be a real loss if they don't implement these programs.”

This could also prove a dampener for the Biden administration, as it has been touting the benefits of the Climate law in its campaign and going to great lengths to impress upon the people how even Republican lawmakers, who opposed the bill, are seeing the benefits in their states.

