Leading The Charge: EU Takes Another Step Toward 'AI Act' - WSJ

European Union lawmakers voted Wednesday to move forward with the AI Act, a draft legislation that could become the West’s first comprehensive set of regulations governing artificial intelligence (AI). The move comes amid growing calls for rules on the use of AI from politicians, consumer groups, and AI executives, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Regulating AI Training: The draft legislation aims to regulate how companies train AI models with large data sets. It would require companies to disclose when content is generated using AI in some cases.

Preventing Illegal Content: Companies would also need to design their AI models in a way that prevents them from creating illegal content. They would be required to publish summaries of the copyrighted data used to train their models.

Implications for Content Creators: This obligation would give publishers and content creators a potential means to seek a share of profits when their works are used as source material for AI-generated content by tools like ChatGPT.

Penalties for Noncompliance: Current drafts of the bill would impose fines of up to 6% of a company's global revenue in case of noncompliance.