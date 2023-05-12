NVIDIA Gets Attention From Congress: Breaking Down The $11K Recently Traded

Over the past three months, congress has traded over $11,011.00 dollars worth of NVIDIA NVDA stock. A total of 11 transactions have taken place by 5 different congressional members. The total net investment came in at $3,003.00, leaning towards the buy-side.

Top Congressional Transactions for NVDA Over Past 3 Months

Member Name Chamber Symbol Company Transaction Date Transaction Type Amount Tommy Tuberville NVDA NVIDIA Senate 2023-04-03 P $1,001.00 Josh Gottheimer NVDA NVIDIA House 2023-03-06 P $1,001.00 Daniel Goldman NVDA NVIDIA House 2023-03-01 P $1,001.00 Morgan McGarvey NVDA NVIDIA House 2023-03-07 P $1,001.00 Josh Gottheimer NVDA NVIDIA House 2023-02-21 P $1,001.00 Josh Gottheimer NVDA NVIDIA House 2023-02-27 P $1,001.00 Josh Gottheimer NVDA NVIDIA House 2023-02-23 P $1,001.00

Given the recent trading activity from congressional members, it leads one to wonder how NVIDIA has been performing. Let's look at how NVIDIA has been performing recently.

NVIDIA Price Performance Over Past 3 Months

As you can see, over the past three months, NVIDIA stock price has gone up by 29.23% potentially contributing to the recent buy-side activity by congress.

Recap

Over the past three months, 5 congressional members have traded over $11,011.00 dollars worth of NVIDIA stock, with 63.64% of the total amount being purchases and 36.36% being sales, while the stock has increased by 29.23% over the same timeframe.

The recent buy-side activity by congress could be a result of members looking to buy in to the stocks recent price momentum. On the other hand, congressional members can buy stock for a variety of reasons, including diversification of their investment portfolios, so it's important to keep a balanced perspective and look at the company's performance holistically.

As always, investors should conduct their due diligence and consider other factors, such as a company's financials, analyst ratings, and broader market trends, before making any investment decisions.

