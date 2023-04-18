Is the Recent Sell-Off by Congress a Sign of Trouble for Apple?

Over the past three months, congress has sold over $48K dollars worth of Apple AAPL stock. A total of 6 transactions have taken place by 5 different congressional members with Daniel Goldman, Scott Franklin, and Thomas R. Carper selling the most, totaling over $45K worth of AAPL stock.
Congressional Transactions for AAPL Over Past 3 Months
|Member Name
|Chamber
|Symbol
|Company
|Transaction Date
|Transaction Type
|Amount
|Thomas R. Carper
|AAPL
|Apple
|Senate
|2023-03-07
|S (Partial)
|15,001
|John Curtis
|AAPL
|Apple
|House
|2023-02-23
|S (Partial)
|1,001
|Scott Franklin
|AAPL
|Apple
|House
|2023-02-15
|S (Partial)
|15,001
|Daniel Goldman
|AAPL
|Apple
|House
|2023-01-31
|S
|15,001
|Josh Gottheimer
|AAPL
|Apple
|House
|2023-01-27
|S (Partial)
|1,001
|Josh Gottheimer
|AAPL
|Apple
|House
|2023-01-20
|S (Partial)
|1,001
Given the recent sell-side activity from congressional members, it leads one to question Apple's future. First let's look at how Apple has been performing recently.
As you can see, despite the recent sell-off by members of Congress, Apple has performed well over the past three months, achieving a 23.06% return.
Recap
Over the past three months, 5 congressional members have sold over $48K dollars worth of Apple stock, while the stock has gained 23.06% over the same timeframe.
The recent sell-side activity by congress could be a result of members capitalizing on gains if they believe the current trend will not continue. On the other hand, congressional members can sell stock for a variety of reasons, including personal financial needs or diversification of their investment portfolios, so it's important to keep a balanced perspective and look at the company's performance holistically.
As always, investors should conduct their due diligence and consider other factors, such as a company's financials, analyst ratings, and broader market trends, before making any investment decisions.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.