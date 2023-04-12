ñol


TSMC's Plans For Kaohsiung Chip Factory Expansion Remains Intact, Says Taiwan Economy Minister

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 12, 2023 1:16 PM | 1 min read
  • Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua snubbed reports of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM slowing down the expansion of a new chip factory in the island's southern city of Kaohsiung.
  • "TSMC making Taiwan its global R&D hub and manufacturing hub has not changed," Reuters cites Wang on the sidelines of parliament. "TSMC investing in Taiwan, investing in Kaohsiung, also has not changed."
  • The primary Apple Inc AAPL supplier broke ground in 2022 on its Kaohsiung plant, which will produce mature 28-nm semiconductors.
  • In 2021, TSMC said the Kaohsiung expansion would include advanced 7-nm chips before dumping the plans.
  • In January, TSMC shared softer demand expectations leading to cutting its capital expenditure this year to $32-$36 billion from $36.3 billion last year.
  • TSMC has, in recent years, ramped up investments abroad, announcing new chip factories in the U.S. and Japan.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 1.11% at $88.25 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

