Apple Inc AAPL CEO Tim Cook has been subpoenaed for information by the House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) along with CEOs of other Big Tech companies, but Twitter CEO Elon Musk was not called by the panel to testify with regards to content moderation.

What Happened: Letters seeking information on content moderation were sent to CEOs of Meta Platforms Inc META, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG, reported The Wall Street Journal, which saw the documents and their cover pages.

Meta and Microsoft spokespersons said they have started producing documents in response to the panel’s subpoenas.

Why It Matters: The committee didn’t summon information from Twitter, headed by Musk, which is viewed as friendlier to conservatives, noted the Journal.

The questions by the panel are reportedly geared at looking into exchanges between the Biden administration and social-media companies to investigate if there was censorship of views on issues such as COVID-19 which were contrary to White House policy, according to the report.

Jordan, who heads the Judiciary committee and also a House select subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, has reportedly asked the companies to deliver documents and communications by March 23.

The Committee Chair asked for the documents last year before the Republicans took the majority in the House, reported the Journal.

He has reportedly asked other tech companies to follow Musk and Twitter, which released a tranche of so-called “Twitter Files,” touching on the platform's decision to temporarily suppress stories related to President Joe Biden’s son’s laptop.

