by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
November 17, 2022 7:49 AM | 1 min read
Despite NATO Coming In Support Of Ukraine, Kyiv Asserts It Does Not Take Blame For Poland Missile Attack
  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his top military commanders had assured him that "it was not our missile and not our missile strike" that landed in Poland, killing two people.
  • "I have no doubt in [Tuesday's] report to me personally — from the Commander of the Air Force to Commander-in-Chief [Valery] Zaluzhny — that it was not our missile and not our missile strike," Zelenskyy said, CNBC reported.
  • "I believe that we have the right to this. Is it possible not to announce the final conclusions until the investigation is completed? 
  • I think it is fair. If someone says this is our rocket, should we be in a joint investigative group? I think we should, it is only fair."
  • NATO's (North Atlantic Treaty Organization ) initial assessment suggested that the blast occurred as Ukraine was trying to defend itself against Russia.
  • Speaking to the press, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stressed that "preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks."
  • Despite NATO exonerating Ukraine, Kyiv was quick to defend itself and rebuff the investigation's initial findings.
  • Picture Courtesy: Eakrin Rasadonyindee and Visuals6x by Shutterstock

