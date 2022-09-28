WhatsApp Boss Highlights Global Repercussions Of UK Online Safety Bill

by

Meta Platforms Inc META WhatsApp head warned the U.K. that moves to disable encryption in a relaunched online safety bill would threaten the security of the government's communications and encourage autocratic controls.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Will Cathcart insisted on alternative techniques to protect children using the app without ditching the underlying security technology.

The U.K’.s bill, which the government argues will make the internet safer, prompted global debate over whether to proactively force tech companies to remove harmful content on their networks.

Tech companies claim it is not technically possible for encrypted messaging apps to scan for material such as child pornography without undermining the entire network's security.

Cathcart said the U.K.'s ultimate position on the issue would have a global impact as governments worldwide will do precisely the same.

"We're in an era on the internet where cyber attacks are going way up, especially from hostile nation-states. And so the idea that now is a moment to weaken security, I just think it's very, very wrong," he added.

The report noted that the so-called "end-to-end" encryption, where only the sender and receiver can view the messages, has become a recurring issue between law enforcement and civil liberties campaigners from Washington and Brussels to New Delhi.

Cathcart, credited for turning WhatsApp into a profitable business, sees further opportunities for monetization by allowing consumers to make payments to businesses.

"There's a lot of countries in the world where there's more people using WhatsApp than there are people using a bank account," Cathcart said. "Our business is growing very, very quickly. I'm pretty optimistic about where it will be in a couple of years."

The Big Tech companies, including Meta, Apple Inc AAPL , Amazon.com Inc AMZN , and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google are amid global regulatory scrutiny over throttling competition by their dominance.

Additionally, cleaner contemporaries like non-profit-backed encrypted messenger app Signal and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen launched "Beyond The Screen" nonprofit are creating additional pressure on the Big Tech-owned social media platforms.

Price Action: META shares traded lower by 0.38% at $134.18 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

