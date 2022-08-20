Trump's PR Response To Raid May Not Work: Lawyer Says 'He Should Be Worried About All These Investigations'

Donald Trump could face a legal backlash, even as he criticizes the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence, Business Insider reported, citing legal experts.
Trump Has Tall Order: Trump likes to "run the show" and is a big believer in a public relations assault, a lawyer familiar with the Trump team’s reportedly said. But the former president cannot “talk his way out” of this situation and could soon face criminal charges, the lawyer added.
"I think he'll get indicted," the lawyer reportedly said. "He should be worried about all these investigations."
Swamped By Legal Woes: Trump is being currently investigated by state and federal governments, with the most serious one being the DOJ’s investigation into whether he broke three federal laws by taking classified documents to his Florida residence after leaving office, Insider reported.
Among the other key probes are:
DOJ probe into the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection
Fulton County District Attorney’s Office investigation into whether Trump and team flouted Georgia laws by striving to nullify President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the state
Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s investigation into the Trump organization
See also: Donald Trump Won't Be Allowed Back On Facebook Until This Date At The Earliest
Trump should fear the New York Attorney General’s civil investigation into his business practices the most, Alan Dershowitz, who represented Trump during his Senate impeachment trial, reportedly told Insider.
Trump May Find It Hard To Get Legal Assistance: Separately, Dershowitz told Insider that no reputed law firms will allow any of their lawyers to plead for Trump amid his mounting legal woes.
"The firms won't let them go near any case involving Trump. These are firms that want to continue to have clients, and they know that if they represent Donald Trump, they'll lose a lot of clients," he reportedly said.
Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.