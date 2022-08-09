What CarGurus Earnings Could Mean For The Used Car Market

Automotive research and shopping website CarGurus Inc. CARG reported its second quarter earnings on Monday, beating analyst consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines. However, investors began to sell off the stock when the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company issued third quarter adjusted EPS and sales guidance below consensus estimates.
Read more: Plug Power Q2 Earnings On Deck: What To Watch For After The Bell
CarGurus, which assists users in comparing local listings for used and new cars, expects third quarter revenues of $460-$490 million. That's down from the previously estimated $554.61 million.
The company also expects an EPS of $0.25-$0.28, down from the $0.33 estimates.
The newly issued guidance can be seen as an indication for where the used car market is headed.
Used-vehicle sales declined from June to July; current used-vehicle supplies are higher than normal in both retail and wholesale sectors. As a result, prices in July declined more than normal depreciation trends for the time of year.
Used car costs began to rise in January 2021, prices peaked in February 2022 at about $25,500.
Prices are still higher than in prior years, due to the ongoing global supply of microchip shortage, but saw a slight decline in the last month; the median price for all previously owned models was almost $24,000 in July.
“I don’t think anyone expected the supply-chain disruptions that we experienced on the new side of the market, which ultimately sent used prices to the moon,” David Paris, senior manager of market insights at J.D. Power said to Cars.com.
President Joe Biden signed the "Chips and Science Act" on Tuesday, allocating more than $52 billion for American semiconductor manufacturers (the lack of semiconductor availability has contributed to the recent rise in used car prices).
New and used car prices may experience some respite in the months to come as a result.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.