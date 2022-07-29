Tencent's Overseas Ambitions Faces Resistance From India: Report

- India blocked a popular battle-royale format game from Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY backed Krafton Inc over data sharing and mining concerns in China, Reuters reports.
- India removed the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) app from Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google Play Store and Apple Inc's AAPL App Store on July 28.
- The removal of BGMI, which had over 100 million users, follows its 2020 ban of another Krafton title, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).
- The PUBG crackdown was part of India's ban of over 100 mobile apps of Chinese origins following a months-long border standoff.
- The ban expanded to cover over 300 apps, including Sea Limited's SE popular gaming app 'Free Fire.'
- The Chinese gaming companies focused on overseas expansion to beat the heat of the domestic regulatory crackdown.
- Chinese gaming companies heaved a sigh of relief as the country indicated signs of ease down on its sweeping crackdown on the sector.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares traded lower by 1.05% at $40.50 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
