Samsung Weighs Massive US Ambitions As CHIPS Bill Gathers Momentum

- Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF floated the prospect of investing ~$200 billion in 11 new chipmaking plants in Texas over the next two decades, the Wall Street Journal reports citing Texas Comptroller filings.
- Samsung could invest ~$170 billion toward nine new chip manufacturing facilities in Taylor and roughly $25 billion in Austin.
- The filings did not indicate specific plans.
- The spending proposals reflect the company's long-term planning process to evaluate the viability of further U.S. expansion.
- The update coincided with the U.S. weighing over $50 billion in subsidies to boost American-based chip production and research.
- U.S.'s dillydallying over the enactment of the CHIPS Bill prompted some semiconductor giants to stall tens of billions of dollars in potential factory projects.
- In 2021, Samsung shared plans to build its third Texas-based plant, spending $17 billion.
- In May, Samsung shared plans to invest $356 billion in the next five years to accelerate growth in semiconductors, biopharma, and other next-generation tech.
- Recently, leading contract chipmaker and Apple Inc AAPL supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM toppled Samsung to become the leading chipmaking foundry.
- Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 0.25% at $86.73 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia