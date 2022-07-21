Samsung Weighs Massive US Ambitions As CHIPS Bill Gathers Momentum

by

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF floated the prospect of investing ~$200 billion in 11 new chipmaking plants in Texas over the next two decades, the Wall Street Journal reports citing Texas Comptroller filings.

Samsung could invest ~$170 billion toward nine new chip manufacturing facilities in Taylor and roughly $25 billion in Austin.

The filings did not indicate specific plans.

The spending proposals reflect the company's long-term planning process to evaluate the viability of further U.S. expansion.

The update coincided with the U.S. weighing over $50 billion in subsidies to boost American-based chip production and research.

U.S.'s dillydallying over the enactment of the CHIPS Bill prompted some semiconductor giants to stall tens of billions of dollars in potential factory projects.

In 2021, Samsung shared plans to build its third Texas-based plant, spending $17 billion.

In May, Samsung shared plans to invest $356 billion in the next five years to accelerate growth in semiconductors, biopharma, and other next-generation tech.

Recently, leading contract chipmaker and Apple Inc AAPL supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM toppled Samsung to become the leading chipmaking foundry.

TSM shares traded higher by 0.25% at $86.73 on the last check Thursday.

