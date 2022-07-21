ñol

Which US Big Tech Was Highest Lobbying Spender Against Antitrust In Q2 - Answer Is Not Shocking

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 7:41 AM | 1 min read
  • Amazon.com Inc AMZN spent a record $4.98 million, up 2.5% year-on-year, on lobbying during the second quarter of 2022, fueled by a possible enactment of a ruling to crack down on tech giants, Bloomberg reports.
  • The legislation sought to prohibit the leading tech companies from abusing their dominant platforms against competitors. 
  • Another bill looked to ease Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google’s grip over the app ecosystem, forcing them to open up their platforms to third-party app stores and apps.
  • Also Read: Which Big Tech Player Was The Biggest Lobbying Spender In Europe?
  • The major tech companies and their trade groups shelled out $17.3 million on lobbying in Washington during Q2 to fend off the legislation, outspending top pharmaceutical companies and their major trade group.
  • Apple doled out $1.9 million in Q2, down from a $2.5 million outlay during Q1. 
  • Google spent $2.77 million, up 32% Y/Y and down by 6.4% Q/Q. 
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT spent $2.41 million in Q2, down 2.4% Y/Y.
  • Previously reports cited US lawmakers charting out five antitrust bill drafts, four of which are aimed at regulating Big Tech.
  • China’s intense antitrust crackdown on the domestic tech sector saw e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA doling out the highest penalty.
  • Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

