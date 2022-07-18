Russia Penalizes Google Again For Inappropriate Content

by

Google 21.1 billion roubles ($373 million) for repeatedly failing to remove content that Moscow considered illegal, Reuters reports citing the state communications regulator Roskomnadzor. Russia has long opposed foreign tech platforms' content distribution failing its restrictions. However, the simmering dispute evolved into a full-fledged battle since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. US restricted operations of its companies in the country as a mark of protest.

In 2021, Russia penalized Google for 7.2 billion roubles for failing to remove or bar content.

Russia seized Google's Russian bank account, prompting the subsidiary to file for bankruptcy.

In June, Russia held YouTube responsible for spreading false information about the Ukraine crisis, allowing content promoting extremist views and unauthorized protests.

Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.09% at $112.67 on the last check Monday.

