Russia Penalizes Google Again For Inappropriate Content

- A Russian court penalized Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google 21.1 billion roubles ($373 million) for repeatedly failing to remove content that Moscow considered illegal, Reuters reports citing the state communications regulator Roskomnadzor.
- Russia has long opposed foreign tech platforms' content distribution failing its restrictions. However, the simmering dispute evolved into a full-fledged battle since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. US restricted operations of its companies in the country as a mark of protest.
- Also Read: Russia Fined These US Companies Over Data Privacy Breach
- In 2021, Russia penalized Google for 7.2 billion roubles for failing to remove or bar content.
- Russia seized Google's Russian bank account, prompting the subsidiary to file for bankruptcy.
- In June, Russia held YouTube responsible for spreading false information about the Ukraine crisis, allowing content promoting extremist views and unauthorized protests.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.09% at $112.67 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia