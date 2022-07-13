ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Vitalik Buterin Says This Syndrome Is Even Worse Than 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
July 13, 2022 10:45 AM | 1 min read
Vitalik Buterin Says This Syndrome Is Even Worse Than 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Tuesday chimed in with his thoughts on U.S. political ideologies in a Twitter thread.

The discussion was initiated by Bruno Maçães, a Portuguese politician and author, who stated that he lost all respect for a medium-sized list of people after seeing their opinion on the Ukraine war. He identified the group as people mostly on the right-wing and mostly in the U.S. and added that the list is growing. Buterin joined in at this point and said he views "wokeness derangement syndrome," or WDS, as a worse disease than the "Trump derangement syndrome," or TDS.

Related Link: 'Woke Mind Virus:' Elon Musk Reacts To 25% Netflix Stock Plunge

The Economist's deputy executive editor Kenneth Cukier mirrored Buterin's opinion. He said that one group is armed with guns and the other with whacky ideas. "I'd wager that it will be easier for the 'sensible middle' to neuter the dunderheads than defang the insurrectionists," he added.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Donald TrumpVitalik ButerinGovernmentPoliticsGeneral