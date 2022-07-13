Vitalik Buterin Says This Syndrome Is Even Worse Than 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin on Tuesday chimed in with his thoughts on U.S. political ideologies in a Twitter thread.

The discussion was initiated by Bruno Maçães, a Portuguese politician and author, who stated that he lost all respect for a medium-sized list of people after seeing their opinion on the Ukraine war. He identified the group as people mostly on the right-wing and mostly in the U.S. and added that the list is growing. Buterin joined in at this point and said he views "wokeness derangement syndrome," or WDS, as a worse disease than the "Trump derangement syndrome," or TDS.

Wokeness derangement syndrome is a worse disease than Trump derangement syndrome imo — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) July 12, 2022

Related Link: 'Woke Mind Virus:' Elon Musk Reacts To 25% Netflix Stock Plunge

The Economist's deputy executive editor Kenneth Cukier mirrored Buterin's opinion. He said that one group is armed with guns and the other with whacky ideas. "I'd wager that it will be easier for the 'sensible middle' to neuter the dunderheads than defang the insurrectionists," he added.