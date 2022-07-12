CDC Taking Steps To Improve International Air Contact Tracing Data Collection: Report

by

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking into improving the collection of international air passenger contact information to better monitor public health risks, Reuters reported.

A CDC spokeswoman said agency director Rochelle Walensky "continues to work with the administration and Congress to improve CDC's data capabilities. Reporting data to CDC is vital to the agency's ability to provide real-world, real-time data to policymakers who must make recommendations and guidance to protect the American public."

An outdated data management system obstructs the agency's ability to monitor public health risks.

Beginning in November 2021, the CDC required all airlines to collect contact tracing information from all international air passengers.

Between 2015 - 2019 about 80 - 130 distinct flights annually warranted at least one contact investigation "compared to more than an estimated 25,000 distinct flights in 2020" and 17,000 passengers.

HHS said the agency is in the initial phases of a "complete redesign" of the reporting system.

