Amazon's Newark Airport Deal Succumbs To Unionization

and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey ended talks for a potential deal to develop air-cargo facilities at Newark Liberty International Airport. Advocacy groups and unions refused to support the 20-year lease worth hundreds of millions of dollars unless Amazon made concessions, including labor agreements and a zero-emissions benchmark at the facility, the New York Times reports.

Port Authority COO Huntley Lawrence said the sides disagreed on final lease terms and chose to conclude the process mutually.

Amazon spokesperson Maria Boschetti expressed disappointment over the failure to reach a deal, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Last August, the Port Authority was authorized to enter into a 20-year lease with Amazon Global Air to redevelop and expand Newark's air-cargo space. Amazon expected to invest $125 million into the renovation.

New Jersey officials asked the Port Authority to address concerns about potential air pollution and jet noise that the proposed development would create.

Other officials highlighted concerns about the project's impact on nearby communities.

New Jersey is one of the more unionized states in the country, while Amazon has opposed unionization efforts at its facilities.

Lawrence acknowledged the Port Authority's priority to grow air cargo and redevelop facilities "in a manner that benefits the region as well as the local community."

Amazon saw the project create over 1,000 jobs. Two other companies bid on the project.

In 2019, Amazon abruptly dumped plans to build a second headquarters in New York City after facing a flurry of criticism.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.60% at $115.63 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

