Expelled Facebook Employee Files Breach of User Privacy Charges Against Meta

by

Meta Platforms, Inc META Facebook allegedly ousted a content screener for protesting against a new company protocol allowing employees to restore users' deleted data, Bloomberg reports.

Facebook allegedly ousted a content screener for protesting against a new company protocol allowing employees to restore users' deleted data, Bloomberg reports. The protocol introduced in 2018 allowed members of Facebook's Global Escalation Team "to circumvent Facebook's normal privacy protocols" by retrieving data from the Messenger app "that users had chosen to delete," according to the complaint.

Brennan Lawson questioned the legality of the protocol soon after its introduction. Soon after, Meta fired him, leading to his unemployment for 18 months.

Lawson sought over $3 million in compensation plus punitive damages.

The latest protocol highlights the miseries surrounding Big Tech's user data handling that have triggered multiple antitrust probes and lawsuits.

Earlier this year, a report suggested that Facebook's social media platform has no idea where its users' data ends up.

Meta also battled a lawsuit for allegedly sharing patient communications and other information without their permission.

Meta recently charged a Chinese company and an individual for offering data scraping services for Facebook and Instagram.

Price Action: META shares traded higher by 0.4% at $170.45 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

META shares traded higher by 0.4% at $170.45 in the premarket on the last check Thursday. Image by Prodeep Ahmeed from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsLegalTechMedia