Electronic Arts In Trouble As Activists Bring Gambling Charges Against 'FIFA: Ultimate Team'

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2022 10:01 AM | 1 min read
  • Consumer advocates demanded U.S. regulators probe videogame maker Electronic Arts Inc EA for the misleading use of a digital "loot box" that "aggressively" provoked players to splurge while playing a popular soccer game, Reuters reports.
  • Fairplay, Center for Digital Democracy, and 13 other organizations urged the Federal Trade Commission to probe the EA game "FIFA: Ultimate Team."
  • The game, which usually costs $50 to $100, allegedly lured the players to splurge, searching for exceptional players.
  • The groups claimed that the chances of opening a coveted card, like a Player of the Year, were unlikely unless a gamer spent thousands of dollars on points or played for thousands of hours to earn coins, the groups claimed.
  • The groups also linked the loot boxes to gambling.
  • Price Action: EA shares traded lower by 0.42% at $138.98 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia