Australia, New Zealand Express Support To Address USA Baby Food Crisis

Australia is in talks with the U.S. to supply baby food, Reuters reports.

Makers of baby food explored supply opportunities to the U.S. after it relaxed its import policy to address a nationwide crisis.

Two million cans of formula from the U.K. are going to American shores.

Bubs Australia agreed to supply 1.25 million cans under a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deal.

Several dairy firms in Australia and New Zealand, including leading dairy exporter Fonterra, were also in similar discussions with the FDA.

New Zealand Ministry acknowledged its readiness to supply to the U.S. market and help them tackle the crisis. The Ministry clarified that the decision to ship baby food rested exclusively with the manufacturers.

The Australian government expressed continued efforts with the U.S. government to confirm regulatory arrangements and facilitate infant formula exports.

