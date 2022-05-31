Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Organic Strawberries: What You Need To Know

The U.S. and Canadian governments have traced recent outbreaks of hepatitis A infections to organic strawberries sold at major supermarket chains.

What Happened: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that identified the hepatitis infections to fresh organic strawberries marketed under the FreshKampo and HEB brands sold between March 5 and April 25.

“Epidemiologic and traceback data show that fresh organic strawberries sold as FreshKampo and HEB brands that were purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, are a likely cause of illness in this outbreak,” said the FDA statement. “The traceback investigations show that cases in California, Minnesota and Canada report having purchased fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB prior to becoming ill. Illness onset dates range from March 28 – April 30, 2022.”

The FDA added that consumers who froze the strawberries for later consumption should dispose of the product.

What Else Happened: The strawberries in question were sold at Aldi, HEB, Kroger Co KR, the Albertsons Companies Inc ACI division Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart Inc WMT, Weis Markets, Inc. WMK and WinCo Foods.

“As this investigation is ongoing, additional products may be included,” the FDA stated, which also encouraged consumers not vaccinated against hepatitis A who may have purchased the strawberries to consult with their doctor if post-exposure prophylaxis is needed.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection that is usually spread by eating food or drinking water that is contaminated with infected feces. Symptoms of Hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain and jaundice, while in severe cases it can result in liver failure and death.

Photo: pasja1000 / Pixabay