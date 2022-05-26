Britain Competition Watchdog Launches Second Probe On Google

by

Britain's competition regulator launched its second probe into the advertising practices of Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google for allegedly distorting competition and illegally favoring its services, Reuters reports.

The Competition and Markets Authority examined three critical parts of the ad tech stack chain, services that mediate ad tech since Google owned the largest provider in each of those components.

The CMA's latest probe follows its probe into Google and Facebook owner- Meta Platforms Inc FB "Jedi Blue" agreement.

Britain launched a new competition regime in 2021 to prevent Google and Facebook from exploiting smaller firms.

Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 0.08% at $2,116.79 on Wednesday.

