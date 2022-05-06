QQQ
Nvidia Agrees To Pay $5.5M Penalty For Insufficient Disclosure Of Crypto Impact

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 11:56 AM | 29 seconds read
  • NVIDIA Corporation NVDA agreed to settle civil charges for inadequate disclosure of the impact of crypto mining on its gaming business.
  • The chipmaker will pay $5.5 million to the U.S. SEC for misleading investors and analysts interested in understanding the impact of crypto mining on Nvidia's business.
  • Despite having information, Nvidia failed to disclose that crypto mining was a "significant element" of its revenue growth during back-to-back quarters in FY18.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 0.43% at $189.24 on the last check Friday.

