Biden To Announce New Military Package For Ukraine

- Within the coming days, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce another military aid package for Ukraine about the same size as the $800 million one last week, Reuters reported citing familiar sources.
- One U.S. official said a new package was expected that would be roughly the size of the previous package, but details were still being worked out.
- NBC News first reported the latest package.
- Also See: Democrats Remove $15.6B COVID-19 Provision To Pass $13.6B Aid for Ukraine: WSJ.
- Last week, the Biden administration announced $800 million in additional aid, including artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers, and unmanned coastal defense boats.
- If this week's aid package is as large as expected, it will bring total U.S. military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February to well over $3 billion.
- photo via Wikimedia Commons
