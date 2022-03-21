Dutch Watchdog Levies €5M Penalty On Apple; Marking 9th Weekly Penalty Since January

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- The Authority for Consumers and Markets levied a €5 million ($5.5 million) penalty on Apple Inc AAPL, Reuters reports.
- The Dutch antitrust watchdog had sent "new proposals" to Apple to resolve a long-running dispute over its failure to allow dating app developers to use non-Apple payment methods in the Netherlands.
- The watchdog's penalty marked the ninth such weekly penalty on Apple since January.
- The penalty could extend to a maximum of €50 million.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.48% at $164.77 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.