Telegram Displaces WhatsApp As Russia's Popular Messaging Tool

- Telegram surpassed Meta Platforms Inc FB owned WhatsApp to become Russia's most popular messaging tool, Reuters reports based on PJSC MegaFon MFOYY.
- The service started actively growing on February 24 as Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.
- Telegram's share jumped to 63% in the first two weeks of March from 48% in the first two weeks of February. WhatsApp's share dropped to 32% from 48%.
- The average Telegram user consumed 101 MB of data per day, compared to 26 MB for WhatsApp.
- The Russians flocked to Telegram as Moscow restricted some digital services following Western sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine.
- Russia had slapped a lawsuit on Meta seeking to label it an "extremist organization."
- Russia also actively promoted Telegram as they had banned other foreign platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter Inc TWTR.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.77% at $212.65 on the last check Monday.
