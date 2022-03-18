Regulator Defers MGM Stakeholder's Nevada Gaming License By 1 Month

by

Nevada Gaming Commission shelved MGM Resorts International MGM stakeholder Barry Diller’s licensing by a month until an April commission meeting, the Wall Street Journal reports.

. In 2020, Diller and his internet holding company, IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC , admitted spending over $1 billion for a 12% stake in MGM to tap the budding online gambling industry in the U.S.

DOJ, SEC Investigate Possible Insider Trading Violation On Microsoft-Activision Deal: WSJ IAC’s stake in the casino operator has since grown to about 14%.

IAC admitted that the matter was “simply delayed” and looked to a clean chit concerning Diller and IAC.

Price Action: MGM shares traded lower by 0.41% at $41.77 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

