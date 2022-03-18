Tencent Caught In Regulatory Turmoil Like Jack Ma's Ant Group

- China looks to require Tencent Holdings Ltd TCEHY to include WeChat Pay in a newly created financial holding company, Bloomberg reports.
- The overhaul may mandate a new license for the universal mobile payments service subjecting it to intense regulatory scrutiny jeopardizing the one-stop-shop appeal reviving investor angst.
- Tencent needs to fold its banking, securities, insurance, and credit-scoring services into a financial holding company subject to regulations like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA founder Jack Ma's Ant Group Co.
- Ant's estimated valuation plunged to $63 billion from over $300 billion partly due to the stricter regulations of being a financial holding company.
- Regulators weighed whether WeChat Pay could be included in that holding company and operate separately from the leading social media arm.
- China previously ordered Tencent and other internet firms to disassociate financial services from its primary business.
- Price Action: BABA shares closed lower by 4.33% at $100.43 on Thursday.
