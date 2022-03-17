Tesla Attempts To Resume Production At Shanghai Factory

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Tesla Inc TSLA tried to keep production going at its Shanghai factory while complying with China's COVID-19 precautions, Reuters reports.
- The U.S. electric vehicle maker recently halted production at its Shanghai factory for two days as China looked to curb the country's latest resurgence.
- Tesla admitted cooperating with the government's requirements for nucleic acid testing and other epidemic prevention requirements.
- Apple Inc's AAPL key supplier also resumed production in the country after taking appropriate measures.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded lower by 1.04% at $831.50 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.