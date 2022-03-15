Live From Ukraine, March 15: Donbass Under Attack

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Valentyna Zakharchuk is a Ukrainian citizen who will provide daily on-the-ground updates of the Russian invasion for Benzinga & provided the images in this story.

News Updates

Eastern Ukraine: Civilian casualties were reported in Kramatorsk and in Severodonetsk. Shelling was reported to be very extensive.

Civilian casualties were reported in Kramatorsk and in Severodonetsk. Shelling was reported to be very extensive. Disputed Territories: In the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, the cities Kramatorsk, Severodonetsk and Avdiivka experienced shelling.

In the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, the cities Kramatorsk, Severodonetsk and Avdiivka experienced shelling. Eastern Ukraine: The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Sergei Gaidai , said Russia focused on shelling residential areas and infrastructure facilities of Severodonetsk.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, , said Russia focused on shelling residential areas and infrastructure facilities of Severodonetsk. “In Severodonetsk yesterday, houses were on fire in both old and new districts, a school, a forestry enterprise and many other facilities. The shelling is so massive that there are not enough rescuers,” Gaidai said, noting rescuers can't be everywhere at the same time.

Still, many Ukrainians share stories of optimism.

“I don’t know why, but I’m glad that I’m in Kramatorsk now, because after analyzing the whole situation, I understand that we will get off with a slight fright, and there should be no bombing," said one young man, Vladyslav, on the eve of the events. "The main thing is not to become a victim of circumstance.”

A Story of Survival from Ukraine: Olga Drazan tells a story:

“Thank you so much for everyone's prayers and support! My friends miraculously were able to make it to a safer location: When they boarded the Red Cross buses, a column of Russian tanks passed by. The Russian troops did not pay any attention to the buses filled with people, but drove as if frozen.”

Before that, the situation was this:

“I received a message from my friend Alla (nothing has been heard from her since the beginning of the war). I cry, I pray and I cannot concentrate. The village is occupied by Kadyrovites, buildings are destroyed, shops are plundered by looters, there is no electricity, no gas, no water. On the one hand, there are hailstones and they shoot at Gostomel, and on the other, tanks. People sit in apartments or in basements, at the slightest movement they are shot at. Today and yesterday, her neighbors with small children tried to get out, but they were shot point-blank. Pray for God's protection, and that they do not go crazy (not lose their common sense)."