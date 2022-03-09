 Skip to main content

TikTok Is Having A Hard Time Coping Up With Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 11:28am   Comments
TikTok Is Having A Hard Time Coping Up With Russia-Ukraine Crisis
  • ByteDance Ltd's TikTok grappled internally amid aggravating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) competitor TikTok's content moderators have struggled to figure out whether to avoid recommending specific posts, removing them from the app, or restricting the creators' accounts. WSJ notes.
  • The content moderators have yet to understand how to cope with some clips flagged by the app's content-filtering systems. 
  • Related Content: Facebook, Apple, Google Ban Their Products and Services In Russia
  • Lack of apt instructions for war-related content led to inconsistent treatment of similar content.
  • TikTok exploded as a social-media app with silly videos featuring lip-syncing, dance moves, and practical jokes. 
  • However, endless feeds of war memes and state propaganda are influencing global perspectives on the conflict in Ukraine.
  • TikTok on March 6 suspended new video uploads and live streaming from Russia, citing the safety of its employees despite the Beijing government refraining from supporting Western sanctions on Russia.

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

