TikTok Is Having A Hard Time Coping Up With Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- ByteDance Ltd's TikTok grappled internally amid aggravating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) competitor TikTok's content moderators have struggled to figure out whether to avoid recommending specific posts, removing them from the app, or restricting the creators' accounts. WSJ notes.
- The content moderators have yet to understand how to cope with some clips flagged by the app's content-filtering systems.
- Related Content: Facebook, Apple, Google Ban Their Products and Services In Russia
- Lack of apt instructions for war-related content led to inconsistent treatment of similar content.
- TikTok exploded as a social-media app with silly videos featuring lip-syncing, dance moves, and practical jokes.
- However, endless feeds of war memes and state propaganda are influencing global perspectives on the conflict in Ukraine.
- TikTok on March 6 suspended new video uploads and live streaming from Russia, citing the safety of its employees despite the Beijing government refraining from supporting Western sanctions on Russia.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media