Taiwan's Latest Power Outage Was Not Due To Hack, Government Investigation Inferred: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 6:25am   Comments
Taiwan's Latest Power Outage Was Not Due To Hack, Government Investigation Inferred: Bloomberg
  • Bloomberg reports that government investigation ascribed Taiwan's recent power outage to defective design and inferior communication ending speculations of possible cyberattack.
  • A maintenance team at Hsinta had removed insulating gas from a circuit breaker at the plant on March 2 and warned operators not to route electricity through the equipment. However, a technician pulled the switch, ultimately shutting down the plant and affecting the main transformer triggering outages in that part of the island, 
  • A failure at the Hsinta coal-fired power plant in Kaohsiung on March 3 led to blackouts across multiple regions, including the capital Taipei and parts of the chip-making hub of Hsinchu. 
  • Leading contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSMmultiple plants in Taiwan experienced short "power dips." 
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 3.05% at $103.05 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

