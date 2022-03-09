Taiwan's Latest Power Outage Was Not Due To Hack, Government Investigation Inferred: Bloomberg
- Bloomberg reports that government investigation ascribed Taiwan's recent power outage to defective design and inferior communication ending speculations of possible cyberattack.
- A maintenance team at Hsinta had removed insulating gas from a circuit breaker at the plant on March 2 and warned operators not to route electricity through the equipment. However, a technician pulled the switch, ultimately shutting down the plant and affecting the main transformer triggering outages in that part of the island,
- A failure at the Hsinta coal-fired power plant in Kaohsiung on March 3 led to blackouts across multiple regions, including the capital Taipei and parts of the chip-making hub of Hsinchu.
- Leading contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) multiple plants in Taiwan experienced short "power dips."
- Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 3.05% at $103.05 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
