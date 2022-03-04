 Skip to main content

Airbnb Suspends Operations In Russia, Belarus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 8:05am   Comments
  • Home rental company Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus, CEO Brian Chesky tweeted.
  • Multiple U.S. conglomerates aligned with sanctions on Russia by restricting their services post its invasion of Ukraine.
  • The conglomerates include Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google followed by the likes of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOTand many more.
  • Price Action: ABNB shares traded lower by 2.56% at $147.80 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

