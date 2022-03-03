Lawmakers Question Apple, FBI Over NSO Group Spyware
- Two Republican lawmakers are pressing Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and the FBI to provide information about spyware made by the Israeli company NSO Group, CNBC reports based on letters.
- The lawmakers sought details about Apple's ability to detect when the NSO Group tools targeted the iPhone, including the number of attacks detected and place and time of occurrence.
- They also asked Apple about its communications with government agencies about the spyware.
- "The Committee is examining the FBI's acquisition, testing, and use of NSO's spyware, and potential civil liberty implications of the use of Pegasus or Phantom against U.S. persons," the letter to Apple says.
- Biden had blacklisted NSO for alleged hacking of phones of journalists and activists via its software.
- NSO's technology, called Pegasus, is a spy tool that lets users hack into Apple iOS or Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Android phones and access messages on the encrypted app.
