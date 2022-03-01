 Skip to main content

Ukraine Seeks China's Help To Stop Russian War; Zelensky Addresses European Parliament
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 01, 2022 9:21am   Comments
The Ukrainian government has made a direct plea to China to use its influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his invasion of Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union to fast-track his country into membership.

What Happened: Reuters reported Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke with Wang Yi, his Chinese counterpart, by telephone Tuesday morning to leverage its’ relationship with Russia in bringing the military conflict to a halt.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry stated that Wang told Kuleba his government was ready to use diplomacy to help end the conflict. The Chinese government, which pointedly refused to identify Russia’s actions as an invasion, did not issue any public comment on the telephone call.

What Else Happened: Separately, Zelensky received a standing ovation following a speech delivered by videoconference to the European Parliament regarding his nation’s struggle against the Russian military and his call for Ukraine to be granted a fast-track approval for EU membership.

“Without you, Ukraine will be alone,” Zelensky said to the parliamentary audience. “We’ve proven our strength; we’re the same as you. Prove that you’ll not let us go. Then life will win over death.

“This is the price of freedom, he added. “We are fighting just for our land. And for our freedom, despite the fact that all of the cities of our country are now blocked. "We are fighting for our rights, for our freedom, for our lives, and now we are fighting for our survival."

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola applauded Zelensky's address by stating the organization welcomed Ukraine’s application for candidate status, adding that "we will work towards that goal. We must face the future together."

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

