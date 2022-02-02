 Skip to main content

Comcast-ViacomCBS Streaming Wins Scoops Regulatory Approval
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2022 1:43pm   Comments
Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIACwon full regulatory approval for their new streaming joint venture and plans to launch in more than 20 European markets encompassing 90 million homes starting later this year.

  • Monty Sarhan was named CEO of SkyShowtime earlier this year.
  • A veteran of both Comcast and ViacomCBS, Sarhan also spent over a decade at the subscription television service EPIX. 
  • SkyShowtime will ultimately be available in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.
  • SkyShowtime's vast offering will span 10,000 hours of content across all genres and audience categories.
  • Price Action: CMCSA shares traded lower by 0.12% at $49.88 on the last check Wednesday.

