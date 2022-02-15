 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: US Treasury Begins Issuing STRIPS
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 15, 2022 9:21am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: US Treasury Begins Issuing STRIPS

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened: On Feb. 15, 1985, the federal government began allowing Treasury securities to be broken into STRIPS, or Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities.

Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 1,282.02, while the S&P 500 closed at 181.60.

What Else Was Going On In The World: Foreigner’s “I Want To Know What Love Is” topped Billboard charts, and a ticket to the No. 1 box office hit “Beverly Hills Cop,” cost just $2.75.

STRIPS Hit The Market: The creation of STRIPS allowed investors to trade on the interest or principal of a note or bond, effectively hedging against interest-rate changes.

Also called “zero-coupon bonds,” returns on the low-risk, fixed-income securities are calculated by the difference between the bond’s trading or maturity value and the STRIPS’ purchase price.

The components can be reassembled into a full security through a financial institution or government securities broker holding all principal and unmatured interest components.

The option ultimately increased liquidity in the government bond market.

Photo by Mohit Singh/Wikimedia. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + SPY)

JPMorgan Economists Expect 9 Consecutive Fed Rate Hikes
10 Weirdest Presidential Facts Of All Time
Biden Warns Putin 'Made The Decision' On Ukraine Invasion As 2 Explosions Engulf Separatist-Held Regions
GE And Intel Lead The S&P 500 Lower To End The Week
What To Watch On Ford's Chart After The Automaker Files For A Tesla-Like Feature
Federal Reserve Enacts New Rules On Investing And Trading By Senior Officers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: STRIPSGovernment Regulations Bonds Education Economics Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com