Meta Scoops EU Approval For Kustomer Takeover
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 1:37pm   Comments

  • Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) won EU approval to buy customer-service platform Kustomer after it committed to grant access to competitors.
  • Meta will help rival customer-service software providers access its messaging channels and get updates or extra features for WhatsApp, Instagram, or Messenger.
  • Meta has offered comprehensive access commitments with a 10-year duration.
  • "The commitments offered by Meta ensure that its rivals will continue to have free and comparable access to Meta's important messaging channels," said Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, responsible for competition policy.
  • The EU found that the deal was not likely to lead to a significant impediment of effective competition regarding the market for the supply of online display advertising services.
  • Facebook inked the deal, valued at over $1 billion, to bolster efforts to monetize its messaging business. 
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.26% at $295.34 on the last check Thursday.

