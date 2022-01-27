Meta Scoops EU Approval For Kustomer Takeover
- Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) won EU approval to buy customer-service platform Kustomer after it committed to grant access to competitors.
- Meta will help rival customer-service software providers access its messaging channels and get updates or extra features for WhatsApp, Instagram, or Messenger.
- Meta has offered comprehensive access commitments with a 10-year duration.
- "The commitments offered by Meta ensure that its rivals will continue to have free and comparable access to Meta's important messaging channels," said Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, responsible for competition policy.
- The EU found that the deal was not likely to lead to a significant impediment of effective competition regarding the market for the supply of online display advertising services.
- Facebook inked the deal, valued at over $1 billion, to bolster efforts to monetize its messaging business.
