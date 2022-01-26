EU Top Court Overturns $1.2B Antitrust Penalty Against Intel
- General Court, a constituent court of the Court of Justice of the European Union, overturned a €1.06 billion ($1.2 billion) antitrust fine levied against U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) in 2009.
- The commission alleged that Intel abused its dominant position on the worldwide market for “x86 2” data center processors between 2002 - 2007 by implementing a strategy intended to exclude competitors from the market.
- The Court stated that the commission didn’t do a proper economic analysis of the rebates at issue.
- In 2014, the General Court upheld the commission’s 2009 verdict.
- However, the EU Court of Justice told the commission in 2017 to re-examine Intel’s appeal, CNBC reports
- Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 2.51% at $52.28 on the last check Wednesday.
