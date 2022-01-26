 Skip to main content

EU Top Court Overturns $1.2B Antitrust Penalty Against Intel
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 1:01pm   Comments
  • General Court, a constituent court of the Court of Justice of the European Union, overturned a €1.06 billion ($1.2 billion) antitrust fine levied against U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) in 2009.
  • The commission alleged that Intel abused its dominant position on the worldwide market for “x86 2” data center processors between 2002 - 2007 by implementing a strategy intended to exclude competitors from the market.
  • The Court stated that the commission didn’t do a proper economic analysis of the rebates at issue.
  • In 2014, the General Court upheld the commission’s 2009 verdict. 
  • However, the EU Court of Justice told the commission in 2017 to re-examine Intel’s appeal, CNBC reports
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 2.51% at $52.28 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Media

