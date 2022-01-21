 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Worker's Death At Fremont Factory Being Probed: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2022 5:42am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Worker's Death At Fremont Factory Being Probed: Report

A state agency that oversees workplace health and safety is investigating the death of a production associate at Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) facility in Fremont, California, Fox-owned KTVU reported on Thursday.

What Happened: A production associate, who has not been identified, collapsed and died early Wednesday morning while working on the powertrain line in Fremont. 

Cal-Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into the incident and gathering more information to determine the work-relatedness of this event and whether to conduct an inspection, as per the report.

See Also: Police Arrest Tesla Worker Over Allegedly Shooting Colleague In The Automaker's Fremont Factory Parking Lot

The incident took place around 6.30 a.m. PT, when at least three Fremont police cars and one fire truck were seen at the plant.

This latest incident follows the death of an employee who was killed last month by a co-worker in the Tesla factory’s parking lot.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed marginally higher at $996.27 a share on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk Chides Twitter Over NFT Profile Pictures, Calling The Move BullSh*t
Elon Musk Offers Starlink Help To Tonga Amid Internet Crisis But Here's Why He Needs A 'Clear Confirmation'
This Coin Inspired By Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 100% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin And Shiba Inu
Tesla Files Trademark Application For In-House Audio Equipment, Including Headphones: Report
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Does Tesla Or Lucid Make The Cooler-Looking EV? Over 60% Say...
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Tesla FremontGovernment News Regulations Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com