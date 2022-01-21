Tesla Worker's Death At Fremont Factory Being Probed: Report

A state agency that oversees workplace health and safety is investigating the death of a production associate at Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) facility in Fremont, California, Fox-owned KTVU reported on Thursday.

What Happened: A production associate, who has not been identified, collapsed and died early Wednesday morning while working on the powertrain line in Fremont.

Cal-Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into the incident and gathering more information to determine the work-relatedness of this event and whether to conduct an inspection, as per the report.

The incident took place around 6.30 a.m. PT, when at least three Fremont police cars and one fire truck were seen at the plant.

This latest incident follows the death of an employee who was killed last month by a co-worker in the Tesla factory’s parking lot.

