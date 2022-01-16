Novak Djokovic Leaves Australia After Losing Visa Appeal; Serbian President Says Aussies 'Humiliated Themselves'

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has left Australia after losing an appeal to stay in the country and seek his tenth Australian Open championship despite being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

What Happened: A three-judge Australian Federal Court panel ruled unanimously to uphold the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel Djokovic’s visa. Hawke claimed that Djokovic posed a threat to public health and safety because his “behavior may encourage or influence others to emulate his prior conduct and fail to comply with appropriate health measures following a positive COVID-19 test, which itself could lead to the transmission of the disease and serious risk to their health and others.”

Djokovic departed from Melbourne Tullamarine Airport on Sunday evening at approximately 11:00 p.m. local time on an Emirates flight to Dubai.

"I am extremely disappointed with the Court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister's decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open," said Djokovic in a statement issued prior to his departure. "I respect the Court's ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country."

Why It Happened: Djokovic’s expulsion from Australia concludes a controversy surrounding the athlete’s vaccination status, which he publicly refused to disclose prior to arriving in Australia on Jan. 5. Djokovic sought a medical exemption to the Australian rules requiring that all foreign arrivals must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic’s visa was revoked upon his arrival in Melbourne, and he was held in detention until Jan. 10, when an Australian court ordered his release. He was seeded as the number one player in the Australian Open, which is set to begin on Jan. 17, but Hawke intervened in his case and canceled his visa for a second time on Jan. 14.

Had Djokovic been able to remain in Australia, he would have been in pursuit of his 21st singles major title.

Sebian President Aleksandar Vucic issued a statement calling Djokovic's failed hearing “a farce with a lot of lies,” adding that the Australian government believed “that they humiliated Djokovic with this ten-day harassment, and they actually humiliated themselves.”

