Could Americans Get A $2,000 Stimulus Check? Petition With 3 Million Signatures Hopes So

More than three million people have signed a Change.org petition calling for a $2,000 stimulus check for every American.

CNBC first reported the story on Monday when the petition officially crossed 3,000,000 signatures.

What You Need To Know: Stephanie Bonin and her husband Keith Arnold created the petition in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the couple to temporarily close their business, Duo Restaurant in Denver, according to CNBC. The petition continued picking up signatures, finally compiling more than 3,000,000 almost two years after the petition was first created.

The IRS has issued three stimulus check since the onset of the pandemic for people who were eligible: $1,200 in April 2020, $600 in December 2020 and $1,400 in March 2021.

Millions of Americans are still dealing with the economic impact of COVID-19. While unemployment numbers have dropped drastically since the pandemic hit, supply chain issues are causing prices to rise for everything from milk to used cars.

See Also: Here Are The Jobs Americans Are Quitting Most In The 'Great Resignation'

Arnold and Bonin updated the petition as more Americans run into financial troubles.

“UPDATE: Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care,” the petition reads.

Will The Checks Happen? Most likely not. Democrats and Republicans are discussing a new relief bill amid rising omicron cases. But, CNN reports that talks have stalled and direct stimulus payments were never a part of the conversation to begin with.

Maybe if enough people sign Arnold and Bonin’s petition, lawmakers will have no choice but to revisit the idea of sending out new stimulus checks.