Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended By Twitter; Could Other Social Media Platforms Get A Lift?

A member of Congress has been permanently suspended by social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). Could the move help boost downloads of alternative platforms and strengthen the call for uncensored media.

What Happened: U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene saw her personal Twitter account get suspended over the weekend. The suspension was noted as permanent by Twitter and was in response to “repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

Greene’s official government Twitter account is still active at the time of writing.

The Republican Representative for the state of Georgia has posted articles and statistics about the COVID-19 pandemic on several occasions. Twitter had previously announced a COVID-19 policy that outlines what can and can’t be tweeted on the subject.

“We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” Twitter said.

Twitter previously suspended Greene's account multiple times in 2021 related to information posted about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines, which led to numerous public complaints by Greene directed at the company.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them, and it’s time to defeat our enemies,” Greene said.

Related Link: 7 Key Takeaways From The Donald Trump SPAC Deal

Why It’s Important: Greene is one of a number of notable people to be suspended by Twitter, with former President Donald J. Trump the most prominent to receive a permanent ban from the social media platform.

The suspension by Twitter comes as alternative social media platforms are trying to lure people to their sites and apps.

When Trump was suspended by Twitter, social media platforms that don’t censure posters saw an uptick in downloads.

Trump’s new social media platform company announced a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

Greene announced via an October filing that she purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 in DWAC shares. Unusual Whales reported, Greene paid $94.20 per DWAC share.

Being banned from Twitter and an investor in DWAC could make Greene a strong candidate to be an early poster on Truth Social, the new social media platform from Trump Media Technology Group.

Rumble, another social media platform, recently announced a SPAC merger with CF Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ: CFVI).

Rumble was built with a belief that all creators should be allowed to freely express themselves. The company seeks to take on social media platforms that have “censored” creators and counts several banned people from Twitter including Trump as its users.

“Rumble is designed to be the rails and independent infrastructure that is immune to cancel culture,” Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski said. “We are a movement that does not stifle, censor or punish creativity and believe everyone benefits from access to a neutral network with diverse ideas and opinions.”

Greene has not announced if she will be joining a different social media platform at this time, but it remains something to watch in the battle over which censure free platform will become the primary alternative to Twitter.

Price Action: DWAC shares are up 0.67% to $51.78 on Monday.

CFVI shares are up 1.57% to $11.00 on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Flickr