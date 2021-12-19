Chile Elects 35-Year-Old Gabriel Boric As Next President

Gabriel Boric, a former student activist-turned-legislator, was elected president of Chile, making history at 35-years-old as the country’s youngest leader.

What Happened: Boric first gained national attention in Chile as an organizer of 2011 student demonstrations that resulted in the government granting low-income students a tuition-free education. He was first elected to Congress in 2014.

The left-of-center Boric defeated conservative former lawmaker José Antonio Kast by a margin of 55% to 44% in a runoff election.

During the election, Kast attempted to depict Boric as a Communist because he led a coalition of left-wing parties that includes Chile’s Communist Party. The 55-year-old Kast won more votes than Boric in the first-round election last month, but Kast’s supportive comments of the Chile’s former dictator Augusto Pinochet alienated many voters who still carry harsh memories of life under Pinochet’s military regime.

What Happens Next: Kast acknowledged Boric’s victory on social media, tweeting, "From now on, he is the president-elect of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration.”

Boric takes office on March 11, 2022, and will oversee the completion of a new Constitution that is being drafted by the Chilean government that will replace the 1980 Constitution created by the Pinochet government.

Photo: Mediabanco Agencia / Wikimedia Commons