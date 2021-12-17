 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Does Alibaba Aim To Drive Future Growth?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 1:46pm   Comments
Share:
How Does Alibaba Aim To Drive Future Growth?
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) offered to provide a breakdown of its commerce segment in earnings, Reuters reports from its annual investor day presentation.
  • Alibaba will break down the category into four sub-categories. 
  • China commerce includes its major domestic-facing e-commerce platforms.
  • Related Content: Read Truist's Take On Alibaba Based On Annual Investor Day 1
  • International commerce will include Lazada, AliExpress, and other overseas-facing sites. Local-based services will consist of Ele.me and mapping service's food delivery service, and Cainiao, its logistics division.
  • CEO Daniel Zhang identified overseas business, poorer cities, and cloud technology among the company's prime growth drivers in the years ahead, Bloomberg reports.
  • Alibaba is embarking on a period of sustained investment into the areas that could yield the most significant growth over the longer term, its domestically leading cloud division, local services such as food and grocery delivery, and logistics.
  • Alibaba aims to serve 2 billion users globally eventually.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.19% at $121.68 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Alibaba Eyes $100B From Budding South-East Asian Commerce
Read Truist's Take On Alibaba Based On Annual Investor Day 1
Alibaba, Tech Stocks Drag Hang Seng Lower As US Imposes More Sanctions
Read Why This Swiss Firm Counts Alibaba Among Major Holdings
Alibaba, JD And Tencent Lead Hang Seng Lower As New US Sanctions Weigh; Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Also Dip
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com