New York Lawmaker Files Bill To Legalize Psilocybin Treatments And License Treatment Centers

A New York lawmaker introduced a bill this week to legalize psilocybin mushrooms for medical purposes and establish facilities where the psychedelic could be grown and administered to patients. Assemblyman Pat Burke (D) filed the legislation, which would create a system in New York that is similar to the psilocybin program that was legalized via a ballot initiative in Oregon last year.

Burke introduced the bill to legalize psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic use and create facilities where they could be grown and administered, with a focus on prioritizing access to veterans and first responders, reported Marijuana Moment.

“There is a bipartisan effort underway to utilize psilocybin in treating diseases such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, and alcoholism,” Assemblyman Burke tweeted.

Regulators with the Department of Health would be responsible for licensing psilocybin cultivators and researchers, service centers (where people could receive treatment in a medically supervised environment), processors and testing facilities.

The legislation aims to protect certified patients, researchers and people who work at licensed psilocybin facilities from facing “arrest, prosecution or penalty in any manner.” In addition, it would create an advisory board, with members appointed by the governor who would review and make recommendations about the program.

According to Psychedelic Spotlight, the bill’s “justification” section makes a compelling case for legalizing psilocybin therapy.

“The FDA recognizes psilocybin therapy as substantially better than present treatment options. Establishing a widespread route to provide New Yorkers with this medical treatment would be a monumental step in providing mental health care to improve lives. These therapy centers would offer a safe physical environment supervised by trained monitors to negate the minimal risk involved with psilocybin,” Burke's bill reads.

